Portsmouth police: Male seriously injured in shooting on Dale Drive, other shooting reported on South Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police responded to two reported shootings minutes apart Friday night.
A call reporting an incident in the 200 block of Dale Drive came in at 10:52 p.m. Friday.
Portsmouth police said a male was seriously injured in that shooting. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
A separate call came in reporting a shooting around 10:57 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Street.
There was no additional information released on the South Street incident.
