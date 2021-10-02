Portsmouth police: Male seriously injured in shooting on Dale Drive, other shooting reported on South Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police responded to two reported shootings minutes apart Friday night.

A call reporting an incident in the 200 block of Dale Drive came in at 10:52 p.m. Friday.

Portsmouth police said a male was seriously injured in that shooting. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A separate call came in reporting a shooting around 10:57 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Street.

There was no additional information released on the South Street incident.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

