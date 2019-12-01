Portsmouth police respond to overnight fire near gas station

PORTSMOUTH, V.a. (WAVY) – Officials responded to a fire on the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 2:54 a.m.

10 On Your Side viewer Akemi Mokoto sent us a picture of the scene that shows heavy smoke and an EMS vehicle in the parking lot of an ExxonMobil gas station in the Victory Crossing shopping center.

We’re still working to find out how the fire started, the extent of any damage, and if anyone was hurt.

Turns out the fire in Portsmouth at the Exxon gas station on Victory Boulevard didn’t affect the gas station itself but instead their car wash drive through @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/3FTHVLK3Ra — Aesia Toliver (@AesiaWAVY) December 1, 2019

