Portsmouth police respond to overnight fire near gas station

Portsmouth

by: Wavy Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, V.a. (WAVY) – Officials responded to a fire on the 3900 block of Victory Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers said the call came in at 2:54 a.m.

10 On Your Side viewer Akemi Mokoto sent us a picture of the scene that shows heavy smoke and an EMS vehicle in the parking lot of an ExxonMobil gas station in the Victory Crossing shopping center.

We’re still working to find out how the fire started, the extent of any damage, and if anyone was hurt.

Stay with WAVY on air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories