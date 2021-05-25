Portsmouth Police release video in connection with fatal shooting of 24-year-old man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are asking for residents’ help in identifying individuals caught on camera footage which they say is connected to a homicide over the weekend.

On Tuesday, police released camera footage of what appeared to be two individuals, one walking and the other on a bike, an hour before police received a call about the shooting.

Police released the video a day after community members held a candlelight memorial for 24-year-old Jeffrey Baysmore Jr. who died in a shooting early Saturday morning on George Washington Highway.

At the beginning of the 2-minute footage, a person on a bike could be seen riding around a building around 2:07 a.m. Saturday. Just seconds later, a second person shows up on the side of a dumpster behind the building, holding a gun, and fires multiple shots at an unseen target.

The person holding the gun then rushes behind the building following the individual on the bike.

The duo was caught on a different camera from another angle fleeing from the scene. The person with the gun could be seen motioning for the person on the bike before the two disappeared from the camera’s sight.

It wouldn’t be till around 3:16 a.m. when Portsmouth Police got the call for a shooting incident in the area.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man, later identified as Baysmore, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was also injured, but investigators have not said what may have led up to shots being fired. Police have not announced any arrests or possible suspects.

Over 100 family and friends of Jeffrey Baysmore Jr. came out to the memorial off George Washington Highway on Monday.

He leaves behind a 5-year-old son.