Portsmouth police release image of suspect in shooting on Deep Creek Boulevard

Suspect in Oct. 23 shooting on Deep Creek Boulevard in Portmsouth. (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking for help identifying a male who’s wanted in connection with a shooting last month.

Police released an image from surveillance footage of a male wearing a jacket, light-colored pants and sneakers. They said he’s wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Deep Creek Boulevard near Evergreen Place Oct. 23.

A man was injured in the shooting, but the injury wasn’t considered life-threatening.

Police said an unknown person was seen firing a handgun and then fleeing the scene with another suspect.

Detectives said one of the suspects was seen on surveillance footage.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.