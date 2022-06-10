PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Following up on a caller’s tip, Portsmouth Police say officers were able to recover a number of firearms, drugs and other items Thursday.

The officers responded to the 4100 block of George Washington Highway around 10:30 a.m. on June 9. They arrived and noticed two vehicles behind the BP gas station and observed four suspects. Three of the suspects fled, but police were able to apprehend the fourth person, identified as 23-year-old Brian L. Perry, Jr.

Police say they recovered an AR-15 pistol and an automatic Glock pistol in a bookbag in Perry’s possession. During the investigation, officers recovered additional firearms as well as methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Perry was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine, PWID meth, PWID a schedule I or II drug and firearm with schedule I or II drug.

Police are actively searching for 36-year-old Jamar Randall McClenny of Norfolk, who is also facing drug and gun charges in connection with this investigation.

Brian L. Perry, Jr. (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)

Jamar Randall McClenny of Norfolk (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)

Portsmouth Police released images of the recovered weapons.

Weapons seized by Portsmouth Police on June 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Weapons seized by Portsmouth Police on June 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Police)

Firearms Recovered:

Glock 29 10MM Full Automatic

Glock 33 357 Sig Full Automatic

Pistol AR-15 Handgun with Binary Trigger

AR-15 Handgun

AR-15 Shotgun

Several magazines for each weapon.

Narcotics Recovered:

21 grams of Methamphetamine

35 grams of Crack Cocaine

Scales and cutting agent

If you have any information about this incident or know where to find Jamar McClenny, contact the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court.