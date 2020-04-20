Live Now
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection to shooting of 17-year-old in Portsmouth

Portsmouth

Police believe that 32-year-old Monquell L. Wilkins, of Portsmouth, shot the teenager. (Photo courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting a teenager on Sunday.

The 17-year-old was shot in the leg around 8:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Duke Street. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the Portsmouth Police Department.

Police believe that 32-year-old Monquell L. Wilkins, of Portsmouth, shot the teen.

Police said Wilkins is wanted on several active warrants: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

