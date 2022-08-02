PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police will soon be handing out doorbell cameras to help combat crime in the community.

The police department announced their Doorbell Camera Community Initiative Tuesday on social media.

In a release, PPD say they will begin passing out cameras on Thursday, August 4, during their ROC The Block Community Walk at Prentis Park, located at 1420 Chestnut Street. The event is set for 6 to 8 p.m.

ROC The Block is a community initiative led by Portsmouth police, city, and community officials to help residents curb crime and violence, clean up their streets, and make every Portsmouth community a safe place to live, work and grow up. “ROC the Block” stands for “reclaim our community.”

There will only be a limited amount of cameras during the event with more expected to arrive in the next several days.

Portsmouth residents will be able to receive a free camera system and a one-year subscription.

To get one, contact the PPD Community Enhancement Division at (757) 393-8092. Your name will be placed in a lottery and participants will be selected on a first come-first serve basis, unless you are identified as having special circumstances.

Across the country and in Hampton Roads, doorbell cameras have become an effective technology in capturing and recording crime as it happens, whether it be shootings or car thefts.