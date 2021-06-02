Police: Portsmouth officer injured after suspect flees traffic stop with officer partially inside car, crashes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth police officer was injured Wednesday night after a person fled the scene of a traffic stop with the officer partially inside the vehicle and then crashed.

Police said the officer conducted a traffic stop just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and discovered the driver was in possession of a stolen vehicle from Norfolk.

The officer attempted to take the person into custody, but the person attempted to drive away with the officer still partially inside the vehicle.

The car later crashed near the 2000 block of Elm Avenue, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries to their lower body. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with doorbell cameras or other video or photographic surveillance should submit footage to the Portsmouth police evidence system.

There is no suspect information available at this time, police said.

Police did not say whether anyone was in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

