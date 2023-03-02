PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney said a former Portsmouth police officer has been indicted on charges in connection to a 2018 shooting that left one man dead.

According to Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales, Vincent McClean has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of voluntary manslaughter.

The charges stem from a shooting in May 2018 on Navajo Trail. Officers were called to the area for reports of a home invasion. When they arrived on scene, they were confronted by two armed suspects.

Police ordered the suspects to surrender and when they did not comply, officers shot one of the suspects.

Twenty-nine-year-old Willie Marable was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The other suspect, 32-year-old Erica Brown, was originally facing charges of attempted burglary and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges against Brown have since been nolle prossed.

A spokesperson from Portsmouth Police said McClean retired from the department in 2020.

A family friend of the victim, Earl Lewis, told 10 On Your Side it was a grueling five years for the family.

Lewis still struggles with the death of his cousin, William Chapman.

“It hurts over and over again,” Lewis said.

A former Portsmouth Police officer was convicted of killing Chapman back in 2015. That’s the same justice Lewis said Marable deserves.

“Hold everyone accountable for what happened to Will,” Lewis said.

He said there is more to the story.

“No one pointed a firearm at no police officer at all that night,” Lewis said.

Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales told 10 On Your Side she reviewed all the facts and applied them to the law. Ultimately, a grand jury decided to indict McClean.

“This is about justice,” Morales said. “This is about fairness, and ultimately this matter will be decided by the fact finder, whether that’s a judge or a jury.”

Morales said it took time to build the evidence. Once she was handed the Virginia State Police investigation, her office had to do more digging.

“There is never any reason to delay if we have to, but if there is something we have to do to make sure we get to the bottom of getting this right for all parties involved, I have a responsibility to do that,” she said.

With the inditement, Lewis and Marable’s family hope justice is served.

“At this point, they are praying. They have been hurt… now they are praying that God gives them justice like they gave William Chapman justice,” Lewis said.

10 On Your Side reached out to McClean, who did not want to comment.

We also reached out to Virginia State Police about their investigation. 10 On Your Side is awaiting a response.

Now, it will take time before this case gets handed to a judge or jury.

Morales said McClean will be processed and have an arraignment.

That’s where a judge will explain his charges and see if he needs a court-appointed attorney.

Then, she said dates will be set for a trial.