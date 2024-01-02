PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect that robbed a convenience store.

The robbery occurred Sunday, Dec. 31 just after 9 p.m. at the Wawa at 1200 Frederick Blvd. Police say the suspect entered the store and threatened to shoot employees before taking tobacco products.

Courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department Courtesy of the Portsmouth Police Department

According to police, the suspect is between 45 and 60-year-old. He is between 5 feet 4 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall and weights between 150 and 170 pounds. The suspect also has a dark beard/goatee.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black puffer coat with hood, that has a red triangle logo on the left breast and a green triangle logo on the left upper arm. The suspect was also wearing black pants, and a black hoodie with a white undershirt and gray shoes.

Anyone who has information about this crime is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through the p3tips app.