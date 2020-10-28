Portsmouth Police need help identifying subject possibly involved in 2 recent robberies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a subject possibly involved in two robberies that happened Tuesday night in Portsmouth.

On Oct. 27, at 10:50 p.m., a man entered Royal Farms located at 3601 Victory Boulevard. Police say the man threatened an employee and removed all the cash from the register. He then left the business and walked towards Rapidan Street.

Police say that the person “appears to be the same suspect who robbed the Dollar General earlier that night,” located at 2210 Portsmouth Boulevard. A person who resembles the subject at Royal Farms is seen in the Dollar General at 8:34 p.m., according to the police and surveillance footage. The subject threatened a Dollar General employee, stole over $300, and fled the scene toward the nearby BP.

Detectives with Portsmouth Police were able to obtain surveillance footage from the two stores that show the subject below.







Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website.

