PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced that one of their Mounted Patrol Officers retired from the force.

According to a press release, Mounted Patrol Officer Moose retired from the department on Mar. 16. His retirement ceremony was attended by the PPD K9 Unit, the Mounted Patrol Unit, citizens, and the first Mounted Patrol Officer of the department.

Mounted Patrol Officer, Moose, with PPD retires (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth Police Department)

Moose was donated to PPD in 2014 by Dr. Morgan, a small-animal veterinarian who used Moose for fox hunting and just casual riding around the farm.

Moose served as a Portsmouth Police Officer for nine years and, during his time at the department, assisted in patrols, career days, festivals and more.

Former Portsmouth Police Officer Nicole Hill, who was Moose’s rider, has adopted Moose and now he will spend the rest of his life on a farm in Suffolk where he can run and play with other horses.