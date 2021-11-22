Portsmouth police: Man walks into local hospital with gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital at 3:53 p.m. Monday for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police will release more information as it’s available.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

