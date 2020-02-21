Live Now
Colonial National Historical Park

Portsmouth Police: Male with gunshot wound walks into Maryview Medical Center

Portsmouth

(WAVY photo/Scott Blessing)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a person with a gunshot wound walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center Friday.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said the victim walked into the hospital at 2:58 p.m.

The victim is a male.

Police said this is all the information they had as of 3:15 p.m.

