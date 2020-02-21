PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say a person with a gunshot wound walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center Friday.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley said the victim walked into the hospital at 2:58 p.m.
The victim is a male.
Police said this is all the information they had as of 3:15 p.m.
Stay with WAVY for more news and updates.
Latest Posts:
- WAVY Archive: 1982 Norfolk’s 300th Birthday Celebration
- WAVY Archive: 1982 Portsmouth PL Artis Problems
- Portsmouth Police: Male with gunshot wound walks into Maryview Medical Center
- 10 On Your Side: Exmore Police are on the lookout for counterfeit bills
- Hampton Police looking for man in connection with Walgreens robbery