Portsmouth police: Male shot, seriously injured Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A male was shot and seriously injured in Portsmouth Monday afternoon.

Portsmouth police said the “gunshot wound incident” happened near the 1000 block of 7th Street. Dispatchers said the call reporting the incident came in at 3:54 p.m.

The male was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t release information on the male’s age or details on any suspects.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

