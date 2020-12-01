Portsmouth police make arrest in June homicide case

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Less than a month after a renewed call for help in finding a homicide suspect, Portsmouth Police announced an arrest.

Jevon Scott was taken into custody on Dec. 1 and charged with second degree murder for the death of 48-year-old Dornell Chavous of Chesapeake.

The homicide happened the morning of June 11 in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Chavous was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

In early November, detectives reached out to the public again for help in locating Jevon Scott.

Police did not provide any additional information on what led to his arrest.