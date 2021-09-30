Portsmouth Police locate missing juveniles

Portsmouth

UPDATE: Portsmouth Police say both juveniles have been located safely
————————————————————————————————-
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking public assistance in locating two juveniles who were last seen Wednesday evening.

Investigators say they are looking for a 10-year-old juvenile and a 13-year-old juvenile that are likely together last seen in the Port Norfolk area between 7 p.m. and 9 p..m. Wednesday.

The 10-year-old juvenile is a white male who was last seen wearing dark jeans and a camo sweatshirt.

The 13-year-old juvenile is a white male who was last seen wearing a yellow GAP sweatshirt and gray jeans.

If you have any information on there whereabouts, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP, or by submitting an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or online at www.p3tips.com

