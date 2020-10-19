Portsmouth police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash at George Washington Hwy. and Davis St.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash last Monday.

Anthony Etheridge was struck after midnight on Monday, October 12 while walking at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Davis Street.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died over the weekend, family members say. A vigil was held for Etheridge on Sunday, with loved ones saying they’ve found a silver lining in this dark time.

“A good thing that came out of all of this, through the tragedy the families experience, we are happy to know that in this tragedy that Anthony was able to donate two kidneys and therefore save two peoples’ lives,” said his cousin, Amanda Donaldson.

Police are asking anyone who may have photos or videos of the crash area between midnight and 3 a.m. on Monday, October 12 to send them to investigators.

Latest Posts: