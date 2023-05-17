PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are looking for a missing woman who is without her needed medication.

Investigators are searching for 34-year-old Shennelle Rogers-Griffin, last seen around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near the 1900 block of Nashville Avenue in Portsmouth. Police said she was driving a red 2015 Jeep Patriot with license plate TWB3717. Rogers-Griffin is about 5-foot-6 and 190 pounds, last seen wearing a pink coat, black leggings and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where she is can contact Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also use the P3Tips app or visit its website.