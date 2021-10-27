Portsmouth Police looking for missing man last seen on Oct. 21

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the help of community members in finding a man last seen on Oct. 21.

According to police, 33-year-old Brandon Jamar Harris was last seen on Oct. 21 near the 1600 block of Effingham Street. His family told police they have not had contact with him which seemed “unusual.”

Harris is described as 5’9” and about 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Vikings hat, a black hoodie, and black/grey jeans.

Anyone with information about Harris can contact the Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Brandon Jamar Harris (Photo Courtesy – Portsmouth Police)