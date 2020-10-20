Portsmouth Police locate missing 13-year-old boy with special needs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they have found a 13-year-old boy who went missing earlier Monday night.

Eric Lin, 13, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday at his residence in the 4200 block of County Street. He was found by 11:25 p.m., police said.

He was found safe and unharmed, police said.

