Portsmouth Police locate missing 13-year-old boy with special needs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say they have found a 13-year-old boy who went missing earlier Monday night.
Eric Lin, 13, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday at his residence in the 4200 block of County Street. He was found by 11:25 p.m., police said.
He was found safe and unharmed, police said.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
