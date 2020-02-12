Portsmouth Police looking for missing 66-year-old man

James Gee

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are looking for a man who was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police say James Gee, 66, was last seen at his home in the 2500 block of Azalea Avenue around 7 p.m.

No one has seen or heard from him since he left his home Tuesday.

Police are concerned for Gee’s well-being because he suffers from a medical condition that requires him to take medication.

Gee is a black man who is 66 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hairs.

Gee was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, a black hat and black shoes.

Anyone who knows where Gee is or has information should contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠ (1-888-562-5887).

