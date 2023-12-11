PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for missing 19-year-old Daquan Rountree, last seen near the 1500 block of Pulaski Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Daquan Rountree

Family members are concerned about the man’s well-being and want information on his whereabouts due to a possible mental episode.

Rountree is described as 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5 and 130 to 135 pounds, with unknown clothing.

Anyone with information on Rountree’s location is asked to call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.