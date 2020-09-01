Portsmouth Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police detectives are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since July 24.

Police say Kennedy Deyke, 16, was last seen in the Ocean View area of Norfolk.

Officials are concerned for her safety.

Deyke is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 757-393-8536.

Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or via their website at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.

