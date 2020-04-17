Portsmouth Police looking for man who allegedly shot 14-year-old Thursday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are asking the public for help finding a man who is wanted for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old and “pistol whipping” a woman.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Jaquan P. Johnson, of Portsmouth.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 50 block of Swanson Parkway.

Police responded to the location to find a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a woman with a cut on her head.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and the woman refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police believe Johnson was allegedly behind the assaults.

He is wanted on charges of two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, assault and battery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

