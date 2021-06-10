Portsmouth Police looking for help locating double shooting suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are looking for help locating a man involved in a double shooting that happened in May.

They have named 28-year-old Jaylond Lydell Johnson of Portsmouth as a person of interest.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. on May 22 near the 500 block of George Washington Highway.

When they arrived on the scene, they 24-year-old Jeffrey Lamont Baysmore Jr., with a fatal gunshot wound. Another victim, an unidentified 29-year-old woman, was located at a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online. They can also contact the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536.