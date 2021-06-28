Portsmouth police: 81-year-old man missing after going to Walmart

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for an 81-year-old man who was last seen at a Walmart Monday.

Police say 81-year-old Robert Hall went missing from the Walmart at 1098 Frederick Boulevard.

He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. wearing a red leather ball cap and a red leather sweater with beige sleeves.

Anyone who has seen Hall or knows his whereabouts should call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

