Portsmouth Police K9 dies after years as a narcotics detection dog

Portsmouth

(Photo courtesy: Portsmouth Fraternal Order of Police – FOP Gosport Lodge 20)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — An almost 9-year-old police K9 has died after years of service with the Portsmouth Police Department.

K9 Max died Monday night, according to the Portsmouth Fraternal Order of Police – FOP Gosport Lodge 20.

“Max, you will be missed deeply by the members of the K-9 unit, and will never be forgotten. Thank you for your faithful and dedicated service,” the group posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Max was brought onto the Portsmouth team in June 2012.

Max and his partner, Master Police Officer B.D. Davis, went through training to become certified in patrol and narcotics detection.

“K-9 Max dedicated his entire life to the service of the Portsmouth Police Department and to the citizens of Portsmouth,” the post read.

“We know this is a difficult time, but just know you will throw ball with K-9 Max again on the other side,” the Facebook post read, addressing Max’s handler, Davis.

