PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are inviting residents for coffee.

Residents in Portsmouth are invited to engage and talk to local police officers over a cup of coffee At the McDonald’s location on 2716 Airline Boulevard.

The event is set for Wednesday, April 6, at 8:30 a.m.

Police say there are “no agendas or speeches.” The event will be a way for residents to ask police questions, voice their concerns, and get to know their local law enforcement.