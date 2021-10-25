Portsmouth Police invites community for ‘chief’s forum’ event Wednesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince is inviting community members for a “chief’s forum” event Wednesday.

The forum is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Portsmouth Police Training Academy which is located at 309 Columbia Street.

The police department recently launched a new video segment that aims to give the public insight into police operations and initiatives in the city.

Called The “Chief’s Corner,” the segment includes information, news, and notes from Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince.