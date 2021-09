PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth early Tuesday morning.

According to police, they responded to a local hospital around 4:24 a.m. for a report of a man who walked into the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

There is no information on where the suspect was shot and no suspect information at this time.

