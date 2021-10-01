Portsmouth police investigating suspicious package at Wawa on Frederick Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking the public to stay out of the area near Wawa on Frederick Boulevard as they investigate a suspicious package.
Police said they responded to the incident at 1:54 p.m. Friday at the convenience store, which is in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard.
Portsmouth police, the Portsmouth Fire Department and Virginia State Police were on the scene as of 3:45 p.m.
In a tweet around 3:40 p.m., police asked people to stay out of the area for the next two hours.
