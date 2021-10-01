Portsmouth police investigating suspicious package at Wawa on Frederick Boulevard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking the public to stay out of the area near Wawa on Frederick Boulevard as they investigate a suspicious package.

Police said they responded to the incident at 1:54 p.m. Friday at the convenience store, which is in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Portsmouth police, the Portsmouth Fire Department and Virginia State Police were on the scene as of 3:45 p.m.

In a tweet around 3:40 p.m., police asked people to stay out of the area for the next two hours.

The PPD is working with Portsmouth Fire Department & State Police on a suspicious package incident at the Wawa located near the 1200 block of Frederick Blvd. We ask that everyone please stay out of the area for the next two hours. More to follow when information is available. pic.twitter.com/T6sPpz7lkc — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) October 1, 2021

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.