Portsmouth police investigating suspicious package at Wawa on Frederick Boulevard

Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are asking the public to stay out of the area near Wawa on Frederick Boulevard as they investigate a suspicious package.

Police said they responded to the incident at 1:54 p.m. Friday at the convenience store, which is in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Portsmouth police, the Portsmouth Fire Department and Virginia State Police were on the scene as of 3:45 p.m.

In a tweet around 3:40 p.m., police asked people to stay out of the area for the next two hours.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

WAVY TV 10