Portsmouth Police investigating shooting Wednesday night

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a shooting injured at least two people in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

The first call reporting a shooting came in at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The second call came in at 7:17 p.m. from the 400 block of Broad Street, which is near the location of the first caller.

Dispatchers confirmed at least two people are injured.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information is available. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.