Portsmouth Police investigating shooting on 7th Street

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night possibly leaving two men with injuries.

The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 7th Street in Portsmouth.

Officers arrived to the area and found what may have been a “possible scene,” police said.

Shortly after, two adult men walked into Maryview Hospital with injuries that may be related to the incident. Police said that the injuries were to the lower body and not considered to be life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

