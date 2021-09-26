Man injured during overnight shooting on High St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say one man was injured during a shooting in Portsmouth overnight.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday near the 300 block of High Street.

Police say an adult male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

