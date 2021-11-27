Police investigating fatal overnight shooting near Portsmouth sports bar

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are now investigating after an overnight shooting took the life of a 37-year-old man.

According to police, officers responded to Griff’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge near the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 37-year-old John Robert Plummer III, with a gunshot wound.

Plummer was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

At this time police are still working to gather more details. No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.