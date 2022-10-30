PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a Sunday morning homicide.

Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Desiree N. Lightfoot.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Investigators released images of a vehicle they say they want to locate in connection with this investigation. Police say it appears to be an older model Ford Expedition.

Vehicle of interest in Randolph St. homicide investigation. (Photo provided by Portsmouth Police)