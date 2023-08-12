PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Portsmouth police were called to an area hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot wound incident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Keith Alexander Wright with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say the crime scene was near the 1200 block of County Street. Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Deshawn Marque Wilkins. He is considered a person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3tips app.