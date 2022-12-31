Sixth shooting/homicide death since Dec. 22 recorded in city, two after series of R.E.S.E.T. walks by police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they say took place near the area of Randolph Street and Atlanta Avenue Saturday morning.

Police said the homicide took place around 10:16 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds, which proved to be fatal, they said.

Portsmouth Police said more information would follow as it becomes available.

It’s the second homicide reported by Portsmouth Police in the space of less than 16 hours, and the sixth shooting death since Dec. 22.

They include:

Dec. 22 – 100 block of Sykes Avenue , 17-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds, 17-year old boy charged with aggravated murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with aggravated murder, armed robbery, conspiring to a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and underage possession of a firearm.

– , 17-year-old boy with fatal gunshot wounds, 17-year old boy charged with aggravated murder, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. A 16-year-old boy has also been charged with aggravated murder, armed robbery, conspiring to a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and underage possession of a firearm. Dec. 25 – 100 block Allard Road , 33-year-old Johnnie Freeman found with fatal gunshot wound, Ra’Mya Stewart, 28, charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony.

– , 33-year-old Johnnie Freeman found with fatal gunshot wound, Ra’Mya Stewart, 28, charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony. Dec. 27 – 600 block Washington Street , 20-year-old Jamir Barnes pronounced dead at scene after officers responded to reports of gunshots fired just before 1 a.m.

– , 20-year-old Jamir Barnes pronounced dead at scene after officers responded to reports of gunshots fired just before 1 a.m. Dec. 27 – 2700 block Watts Avenue , 37-year-old Corey Harris found with fatal gunshot wound.

– , 37-year-old Corey Harris found with fatal gunshot wound. Dec. 30 – 4200 block Greenwood Drive , homicide investigation underway after a juvenile boy was killed, call came in around 6:46 p.m.

– , homicide investigation underway after a juvenile boy was killed, call came in around 6:46 p.m. Dec. 31 – Atlanta Avenue/Randolph Street, Portsmouth Police found man around 10:16 a.m. with gunshot wounds that proved to be fatal.

Portsmouth Police had held four R.E.S.E.T. walk events Dec. 29 after a week of deadly shootings. Police said two more homicides have taken place since then.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

In addition to the recent incidents in Portsmouth, three people were shot Saturday in separate shootings in Hampton, Norfolk and Newport News.

On Friday, a man was injured following a shooting on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk. There was a triple-shooting later in the day on E. 25th St., also in Norfolk, and two people in Hampton were shot while walking on Kecoughtan Road. Police also said a person was injured following a stabbing in the Walmart parking lot on North Military Highway in Norfolk.

Suffolk Police responded to two shootings less than 30 minutes apart Wednesday, and they reported a stabbing the following evening. There was also a shooting Wednesday morning in Hampton.

In Virginia Beach Dec. 27, two people were detained after a shooting on First Colonial Road.

On Christmas Day, a woman was found dead in a suspected homicide in Hampton, and one person was shot in the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue in Norfolk. Another man died following a shooting on West Pembroke Avenue in Hampton Dec. 24.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.