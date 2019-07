PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were shot Friday night in the 20 block of Dale Drive in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police say they were called about the four victims around 11:20 p.m.

Three of the victims were male and one was a female, police say. The male victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, while the female was treated at the scene.

None of the victims have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

