PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at Happy Mini Mart on Sunday evening.

The call came in just after 5:30 p.m. for the incident in the 3300 block of Victory Boulevard.

Police said the person was “armed with a handgun.”

No one was injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available.

This is a breaking news story.