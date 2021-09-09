Portsmouth police investigating after unoccupied crashed car, shell casings found on Viking Street

Shots fired, crashed car in the 400 block of Viking Street in Portsmouth Sept. 9, 2021. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a report of shots fired Thursday led officers to discover a crashed, but empty, car and multiple shell casings on Viking Street.

Police said the call reporting shots fired came in at 4:09 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Viking Street.

They responded and found the empty car and shell casings, but no victims.

The driver was also not found.

The investigation is ongoing.

