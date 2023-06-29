PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a shooting in which a man and police exchanged gunfire.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 40 block of Greeneland Boulevard. When police arrived on scene, they located a woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries. An armed man, who police say was the suspect, was also on scene when police arrived.
Police said the man was given verbal commands but did not comply. The man then fired shot(s) at police officer(s) who then returned fire. The man died at the scene from his gunshot injuries.
No police officers were injured during this incident. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police said they have requested the Virginia State Police’s help in the investigation.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.