PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police say they are investigating a shooting in which a man and police exchanged gunfire.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 40 block of Greeneland Boulevard. When police arrived on scene, they located a woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries. An armed man, who police say was the suspect, was also on scene when police arrived.

The PPD is investigating a gunshot wound incident and requested the assistance of VSP for an officer involved shooting that occurred near the 40 block of Greenland Blvd. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/1AH9KxyJea — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 29, 2023

Police said the man was given verbal commands but did not comply. The man then fired shot(s) at police officer(s) who then returned fire. The man died at the scene from his gunshot injuries.

No police officers were injured during this incident. The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they have requested the Virginia State Police’s help in the investigation.