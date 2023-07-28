PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning in Portsmouth.

According to police, officers responded to a gunshot wound incident around 12:01 a.m. in the 600 block of Twine Ave. When officers arrived on the scene they found 37-year-old Victor Rashad Driver with a fatal injury.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.