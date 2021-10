PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)– Portsmouth Police have taken a male suspect into custody following a homicide on Turnpike Rd Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to the 2800 block of Turnpike Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported homicide.

When they arrived on scene, they found a female victim deceased from a fatal injury.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, or the man that was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.