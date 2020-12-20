13-year-old boy killed in overnight shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now investigating an overnight shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured another teen.
Police say the shooting incident happened just after 12 a.m. in the 600 block of Rutter Street.
One of the victims was a 14-year-old girl. She was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the second victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
