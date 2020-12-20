13-year-old boy killed in overnight shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth are now investigating an overnight shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured another teen.

Police say the shooting incident happened just after 12 a.m. in the 600 block of Rutter Street.

One of the victims was a 14-year-old girl. She was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the second victim, a 13-year-old boy, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is breaking news.