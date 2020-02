PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting in the 500 block of Court Street that left a man dead Saturday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:13 p.m.

A spokesperson with the department said officers arrived to the scene and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.