Portsmouth police identify suspect after doorbell camera catches man robbing elderly woman

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have identified a man they say robbed an elderly woman in Portsmouth May 21.

Police are looking for 43-year-old Bryant Keith Boykins, of Portsmouth. He’s charged with robbery.

A few days after the robbery, police released video of the robbery, which happened near the 500 block of Cherokee Road.

In the video, the man could be seen approaching the elderly woman climbing a set of stairs. He then grabbed her purse near the top of the stairs as she said she was trying to get her keys from her purse.

It appeared the man was holding a sharp object in the video.

Witnesses said the man may have been driving a dark gray Kia Soul with a luggage rack on top.