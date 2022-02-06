Portsmouth Police identify man accused in fatal shooting at River Walk Inn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified the man accused in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old David Branch at River Walk Inn in Portsmouth.

Police are now seeking 32-year-old Demonte Worrell who is accused of fatally shooting Branch and seriously injuring a woman after an incident Wednesday morning at the River Walk Inn near downtown Portsmouth.

Demonte Worrell, Feb. 6, 2022 (Courtesy – PPD)

Worrell has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm, aggravated assault, two counts of attempted robbery, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Feb. 2, when police say they received a call around 5:53 a.m. regarding a shooting at the River Walk Inn near the 300 block of Effingham Street. That is near Crawford Parkway, between London Boulevard and the naval hospital.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital. 10 On Your Side is still learning more about her current condition.

A second victim, later identified as David Branch, was found on the scene with a fatal gunshot wound.

This is the second shooting incident at River Walk in just over a week. A man and girl were shot there on January 24. No one has been arrested in connection to that shooting.

The hotel was also robbed the day before that shooting.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.