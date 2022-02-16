Portsmouth police ID second suspect in fatal River Walk Inn shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a second man in connection with a fatal shooting at the River Walk Inn on Effingham Street.
David Branch, 40, was killed in a shooting at the inn around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 2. A woman was also seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.
Police said 28-year-old Marcellus Tyrell Epps is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s wanted on seven additional felony warrants.
Epps has not been located or arrested.
Police announced Feb. 6 that they had also charged 32-year-old Demonte Worrell in connection with the homicide. He’s wanted on warrants for first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, two counts of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Police have named two women — 31-year-old Deshanna Robbins and 29-year-old Shapeda Williams — as persons of interest. They are trying to speak with them about the case, but did not specify what their connection might be.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.