Portsmouth police ID second suspect in fatal River Walk Inn shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are looking for a second man in connection with a fatal shooting at the River Walk Inn on Effingham Street.

David Branch, 40, was killed in a shooting at the inn around 5:30 a.m. Feb. 2. A woman was also seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

Police said 28-year-old Marcellus Tyrell Epps is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He’s wanted on seven additional felony warrants.

Marcellus Tyrell Epps (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

Demonte Worrell (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

Epps has not been located or arrested.

Police announced Feb. 6 that they had also charged 32-year-old Demonte Worrell in connection with the homicide. He’s wanted on warrants for first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, aggravated assault, two counts of attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Police have named two women — 31-year-old Deshanna Robbins and 29-year-old Shapeda Williams — as persons of interest. They are trying to speak with them about the case, but did not specify what their connection might be.

Deshanna Robbins (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)

Shapeda Williams (Photo courtesy: Portsmouth police)